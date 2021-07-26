Approximately 174,200 people cross border points in last 24 hours

Approximately 174,200 people cross border points in last 24 hours. Approximately 174,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 41,800 means of transportation (of which 9,900 trucks) have presented themselves to carry out their formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, in the last 24 hours, according to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) to AGERPRES on Monday. For the entry point there were approximately 84,500 people with 19,000 means of transportation, and for the exit point there were 89,700 people with 22,800 means of transportation. The Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 46,700 people and 18,000 means of transportation (3,900 trucks), and at the exit point there were approximately 25,400 people with 10,500 means of transportation and 1,800 trucks. Regarding specific activities, in the competence areas - crossing points and "green border" - the border police have found 43 illegal acts (11 infractions and 32 contraventions) committed by Romanian and foreign citizens. 13 foreign citizens were denied entry, due to non-fulfilling the legal requirements, and 18 Romanian citizens were denied to leave the country, because of various legal reasons.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]