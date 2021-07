Safety Broker’s 1Q Brokered Gross Premiums Up 23.4% To RON335M

Safety Broker’s 1Q Brokered Gross Premiums Up 23.4% To RON335M. Safety Broker, leader on the insurance brokerage market, ended the first quarter of 2021 with a volume of brokered gross premiums of RON355 million, up 23.4% from the year-earlier period, per data provided by company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]