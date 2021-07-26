One United Properties Gets EUR78M Loan From BCR, BRD, Erste Bank To Fund One Cotroceni Park Project

One United Properties, one of the most active developers of residential, office and mixed-use projects in capital Bucharest, announces the closing of an agreement of up to EUR78 million in order to fund the office component of mixed-use project One Cotroceni (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]