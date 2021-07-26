Real estate developer announces EUR 78 mln financing agreement for One Cotroceni Park in Bucharest

Real estate developer announces EUR 78 mln financing agreement for One Cotroceni Park in Bucharest. Developer One United Properties announced the closing of a financing agreement for up to EUR 78 million for the office component of the One Cotroceni Park project developed in Bucharest. The financing banks are Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), BRD Group Société Générale and Erste Bank A.G., and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]