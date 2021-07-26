GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 84 following over 11.300 tests done in last 24 hours



A number of 84 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 11,300 tests were made, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday. These are cases that did not have a prior positive test result. Until Monday, nationwide, there were (...)