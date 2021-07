Olympic-themed Visa cards now available for BCR customers thanks to Visa

Olympic-themed Visa cards now available for BCR customers thanks to Visa. Through its partnership with Visa, the worldwide partner of the Olympic Games, BCR is launching an Olympic themed collection of Visa cards available for a limited period to mark the occasion of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Through its partnership with Visa, BCR is launching an Olympic-themed (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]