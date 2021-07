Market commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu

Market commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu. Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi – soft drinks giants’ sales rebounding after relaxing of pandemic restrictions Coca-Cola (KO) and its traditional rival, PepsiCo (PEP) posted impressive results in the second quarter as they benefited from the relaxing of restrictions, with sales in restaurant settings booming (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]