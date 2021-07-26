Stanleybet Capital wants to attract between 2.5 – 4 million euros through a private placement of bonds

Stanleybet Capital wants to attract between 2.5 – 4 million euros through a private placement of bonds. The group aims for a turnover of 600 million lei in 2024, tripling the amount in 2020 Private placement targeting financing between 2.5 – 4 million euros Investments in platform optimization, expansion, and digitization of its network of agencies The target for 2021: revenue of 418 million (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]