Jul 26, 2021
Two deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,270.
The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday that two deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours.
The people who died were admitted to hospitals in Constanta and Bucuresti, in the 60-69 years old and the 70-79 years old categories.
Both patients had comorbidities.
No prior deaths to the reference interval were reported.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, as many as 34,270 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Main; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)
