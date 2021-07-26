Two deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,270

Two deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,270. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday that two deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours. The people who died were admitted to hospitals in Constanta and Bucuresti, in the 60-69 years old and the 70-79 years old categories. Both patients had comorbidities. No prior deaths to the reference interval were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, as many as 34,270 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Main; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]