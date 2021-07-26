Olympics 2020: Romania's boxer Nechita advances to women's 57 kg QFs

Olympics 2020: Romania's boxer Nechita advances to women's 57 kg QFs. Romanian boxer Maria Claudia Nechita progressed to the quarter-finals of the women's 54-57 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Somali Ramla Said Ahmed Ali by unanimous decision (5-0) on Monday at the Kokugikan Arena. Nechita dominated the fight and scored in rapid jabs. Ramla Said Ahmed Ali was the flag bearer of the Somali delegation to the Tokyo Olympics. Nechita brought the first victory of the Romanian women's boxing team at the Olympic Games 2020. Nechita will box in the quarter-finals on July 28 against Japanese Sena Irie. A win would secure her an Olympic medal. Also on Monday, compatriot Cosmin Girleanu lost in the first round of the men's 52 kg category by points (0-5) to Bulgarian Daniel Asenov. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]