AGERPRES to mount photography exhibition at new edition of Cea1 Borsec Festival. A new edition of Cea1 Borsec Festival will take place between July 30 and August 1, "in the most beautiful hidden resort in Transylvania," according to organisers, with the AGERPRES National News Agency scheduled to mount a new photography exhibition called "Nature in Pictures" as part of the event. According to a press statement released by the Secvente Cultural Association, the producer of Cea1 Borsec Festival, kicking off the fun will be by Goran Bregovic, who will stage on Friday evening, July 30, "an event concert" on the stages set up on the Speranta Slope. Also, "the festival evenings will resonate with the rhythms of Balkan Taksim, sensational band Om la luna and the beloved Hungarian bands Role, Koszika & The Hotshots and cello magician Kalmus Felician." On Sunday, August 1, a folk music concert is scheduled called "Longing for song, Longing for play, for beauty, longing for Borsec." The star of the festival, the "cauldron," returns for this edition after a difficult year in which the cooking contest could not take place. "The cooking demonstrations at the cauldron will be watched, appreciated and tasted in the Cauldrons of the World area, where teams from the four corners of the country will cook dishes specific to various ethnicities or nationalities, which will obviously include Szekler goulash. Returning to the festival is also a team of master chefs from Hungary who will cook a Hungarian meal that is very popular in Budapest in a 600 liter cauldron. There will be Ivan Patzaichin's Lipovans, the Serbian, Moldavian, Mochan cauldrons and other surprises that the organisers are busy preparing," the statement reads. The AGERPRES exhibition consists of 15 photographs from the AGERPRES picture library depicting the Borsec resort throughout years, as well as several nature photographs taken by AGERPRES photojournalists in well-known areas of the country. The exhibition will open on Friday, in the centre of the Borsec resort. The play bill also includes conferences on topics of interest, film runs, a fair of traditional and handmade products, workshops of traditional peasant arts or crafts of local craftsmen, and mountain cross-country competitions, orienteering, paragliding and mountain biking and demonstrations, as well as a chess contest. In addition to the exhibition to be opened by AGERPRES, there will be an exhibition enjoying support from the Hungarian Cultural Institute in Bucharest and called "Herculaneum Baths (past and present)". "All we want this year is to manage, together with those who visit us, an edition in which we are all prudent and responsible, attentive to those around us so as not to return to a situation that no one desires. We have prepared a schedule we believe it will be wonderful, we will be extremely attentive to the healthcare rules recommended at the time of the event and we are sure that we will be left with only beautiful memories," event producer Dan Burlac is quoted as saying in the press statement. The festival is said to have been designed to increase the number of those who appreciate and promote the beauty, the unique cultural and intercultural values of the resort, as well as the genuine and healthy gastronomy of the area. The full schedule of the event can be found on the Facebook page of Ceaun Borsec Festival, where you can also find the rules of participation, as well as at the local Tourist Information Centre at Borsec. The event is organised by the Borsec City Hall and Pro Borsec Foundation, with support from several public institutions and the private sector, and is produced by the Secvente Cultural Association. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Marius Fratila; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

