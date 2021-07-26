 
Romaniapress.com

July 26, 2021

Antibiotice's business turnover advances 11pct in H1 2021
Jul 26, 2021

Antibiotice's business turnover advances 11pct in H1 2021.

The Iasi-based Antibiotice pharmaceuticals company has reported an H1 2021 business turnover of 163.39 million lei, up 11% from 2020, according to a company's press statement released on Monday. From its H1 2021 revenues, the company paid the public healthcare system 13.5 million lei in the clawback tax, which influenced the profitability rate. The gross profit rate together with the expenses related to the clawback tax is 20.4%, according to the company. Gross profit increased by 2%, to 19.82 million lei. In the Romanian pharmaceutical market, prescription drugs (RX) accounted for a majority of 74.5% of total value sales. Antibiotic sales followed the trend, with the company adapting its sales to outpace the market. Thus, Antibiotice RX products recorded an increase by 13%, from 109 million lei in H1 2020, to 123.2 million lei in H1 2021. At the same time, non-RX products (OTC, medical supplements, medical devices) increased in value by 11.7%, to 26.6 million lei, as against 23.8 million lei in H1 2020. Among the best performing products in H1 2021 were anti-infective and dermatological products, food supplements sold under the Nutriensa-Antibiotice brand range (Sprinten, Equilibra, Fluxiv, Silithor, Lejer, Imunofix), as well as OTC Saliform Forte, Clafen gamma, Clotrimazole gamma, Paracetamol pills and Rompirin. Exports, which represent 42% of Antibiotice's turnover, went up in value to 68.4 million lei. Sales of finished products had a good trend, increasing by 26.5% from H1 2020, from 34.4 million lei to 43.5 million lei. Thus, in the US market, sales on the segment of sterile injectable anti-infectives administered in hospitals doubled in H1 2021 from H1 2020. At the same time, the business expansion of Antibiotics on European market resulted in an increase in sales of sterile injectable anti-infectives by 21% from H1 2020. In countries such as the United Kingdom, Hungary, Lithuania, the growth exceeded this percentage as a result of the tenders awarded in 2020. "The development of the Antibiotics business on the markets of Vietnam, Ukraine, Moldova, Serbia (where the company has open sales offices) is supported by 19 new marketing authorisations of an estimated contribution to turnover in 2022 of approximately 1 million USD / in the first year of sales," according to the company. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Immofinanz adds Italy as a new market to its successful European STOP SHOP retail park portfolio With market entry in Italy, IMMOFINANZ now operates more than 100 STOP SHOP retail parks in ten European countries Ten Italian STOP SHOP locations with a total investment volume of roughly EUR 250 million are planned by 2024 The acquisition of a fully occupied retail park with approx. 27,000 (...)

2Performant completes the first stage of the capital increase operation and attracts over 4.2 million lei In this first stage, 80.38% of the total shares offered have been subscribed The company is preparing for the private placement, which will take place between August 5 and 18, with the possibility of early closure The price of a 2P share in the private placement has been set at... The post (...)

Dacia Resumes Production Halts Due to Microchip Shortage, Ford Returns to Working in Three Shifts Dacia and Ford continue to adjust production depending on the electronic components delivered by suppliers, but the shortage might worsen in the second half due to the rising demand and limited supply of microchips.

Linde Gaz Romania Posts 8.5% Rise in Net Profit to RON163.8M in 2020 Linde Gaz Romania, the local subsidiary of the Linde Plc. group, the largest supplier of industrial gasses in the world, posted RON660.9 million (EUR137.1 million) revenue, 3% lower than the RON683 million (about EUR144 million) of 2019, Finance Ministry data (...)

WB: More Romanians at poverty risk since the Covid pandemic The impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the poor categories has been moderated by the unprecedented response of European Union governments and institutions, which has cushioned the severe effects of the pandemic on employment and income, according to the World Bank's latest EU Periodic Economic (...)

Romanian ministers fight over agency accused of corruption The minister of interior Lucian Bode, a member of the senior ruling Liberal (PNL) party, claims that the agency for sea rescue ARSVOM will not be dismantled - as suggested by his reformist (USR PLUS) partner, the minister of transport Catalin Drula. It will only be transferred from the (...)

OG 2020 - Robert Glinta: Tehnically and tactically it is most I could offer at this moment AGERPRES special correspondent, Teodor Ciobanu, reports: Swimmer Robert Glinta finished the 100 meter backstroke, within the Tokyo Olympic Games, on 8th place, but was pleased that he gave it all he had and achieved a better time than in the semifinals and series. "It was an extremely (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |