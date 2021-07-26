Antibiotice Iasi Turnover Up 10% To RON161M, Net Profit Up Nearly 1% To RON19.3M In 1H/2021



Antibiotice Iasi Turnover Up 10% To RON161M, Net Profit Up Nearly 1% To RON19.3M In 1H/2021.

Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest Romanian-held pharmaceutical producer, reported sales of RON161.4 million in the first half of 2021, up 10.2% from the same period in 2020, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on the company’s half-year financial report released (...)