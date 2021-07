Evergent Investments Signs Market Maker Services Contract With Raiffeisen Centrobank

Evergent Investments Signs Market Maker Services Contract With Raiffeisen Centrobank. Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) on Monday concluded a Market Maker services contract with Raiffeisen Centrobank AG, in force until December 31, 2022, with the possibility of extension. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]