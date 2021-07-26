PSD urges PM Citu to take a step back and to delegate his duties until PNL leadership vote



The opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) is urging Prime Minister Florin Citu to “take a step back” and to delegate his duties during Citu’s electioneering for the National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership. “Delegating the duties of the prime minister to another member of the government, usually (...)