Deputy PM Barna : I’ll suggest PM Citu a partnership between Government and BOR to boost COVID-19 vaccinations

Deputy PM Barna : I’ll suggest PM Citu a partnership between Government and BOR to boost COVID-19 vaccinations. Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna announced on Monday that he would suggest Prime Minister Florin Citu a partnership between the government and the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church (BOR) to boost the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign, mentioning that in Greece, after such an approach, the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]