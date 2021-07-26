Deputy PM Barna: Things look fine for us in terms of budget execution

Deputy PM Barna: Things look fine for us in terms of budget execution. Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Monday that things look fine in terms of budget execution at the ministries managed by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Alliance, mentioning that the message Prime Minister Florin Citu sent is a natural one. "Things look fine. At the Justice Ministry we have 97 - 98% execution, at Health 88%, at Transports we are at 93%, at Funds there is 70%, but here are elements related to programming and absorption mechanisms. Therefore, things fare well in our opinion. The Prime Minister's message is a natural one. Obviously there is a discussion with each government member to see how we stand, where there are reserves, if there are reserves, to see what amount there will be for the revision," Barna said after the meeting of the USR PLUS leadership. He added that the budget revision is a topic discussed with each minister, and the PM's post on the topic is normal, after being asked about the fact that the PM referred to the protocol signed in the coalition, including about resignations and dismissals in the government. Asked if a minister who had not spent the budget should leave office, Barna replied that such a thing would not have any logic, the analysis of a minister's activity being more complex. Ministries that have not spent in the first semester the money they asked for must come up with solid arguments that the budget execution shall improve in the next 6 months, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. "As promised, the budget revision starts with an assessment of the budget execution for each ministry. Article 56 (1) - Until July 25, 2021, the main credit release authorities of the state budget and the National Health Insurance House for the budget of the national single social health insurance fund shall send to the Finance Ministry an assessment of the budget execution on the first six months as against the schedule for H1 established through quarterly divisions, according to the provisions of article 48 of Law No 500/2002, with the subsequent amendments and completions. (2) - Based on the assessment provided in paragraph (1), at the first budget revision of 2021 the budgets of the main credit release authorities can be adjusted with the amounts representing the difference between the H1 schedule and the budget execution on the first six months. The results of the assessment on the budget execution, analysis that is not related to the protocol, will be publicly presented. The ministries that have not spent in the first six months the money they asked for must come up with solid arguments, to provide guarantees that the budget execution shall improve in the next 6 months," Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]