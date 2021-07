BRK Financial Group Seeks to Raise RON25M Via Private Placement

BRK Financial Group Seeks to Raise RON25M Via Private Placement. BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only broker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO) on Monday notified stock market investors of the decision its board of directors made on July 23 to have a private placement of bonds in August 2-13, 2021, seeking to raise RON25 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]