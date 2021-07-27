 
Romaniapress.com

July 27, 2021

OG 2020 - Robert Glinta: Tehnically and tactically it is most I could offer at this moment
Jul 27, 2021

OG 2020 - Robert Glinta: Tehnically and tactically it is most I could offer at this moment.

AGERPRES special correspondent, Teodor Ciobanu, reports: Swimmer Robert Glinta finished the 100 meter backstroke, within the Tokyo Olympic Games, on 8th place, but was pleased that he gave it all he had and achieved a better time than in the semifinals and series. "It was an extremely exhausting final, but all races are like this, it is about giving all you've got, of finishing with no resources. I gave it everything I had today and that is why I am so exhausted. In the end it was a better race than during the semifinals and qualifiers, that is gratifying and my time was not far away from my own personal and national record. From a technical and tactical point of view, I executed a very good race and I do not believe that at this level I could have done anything to achieve a better result. This was my level for this competition and I am glad that I could execute it at maximum capacity and under these circumstances," Robert Glinta declared, after the final he participated in on Tuesday morning at Aquatics Centre in Tokyo. Glinta explained that his plan was to start the race strong and to unleash his qualities, but he could not keep to it. He was the 4th after the first pool and the 8th in the final. On the other hand, Glinta is awaiting the eventual placing of the 50 meter events in the Paris Games, in three years: "I am ready for the 50 meter backstroke, I am double European runner-up, after Russian Kolesnikov, who is the record holder for this event. From what I heard about Paris 2024, the 50 meter events will be added. I am quite speedy and a sprinter of the sorts, so I am definitely eyeing the 50 meter events. I most certainly did not reach the peak of my career and I believe that there are some things that we must learn, to adapt in order to make it and increase our own performance. In the last year I proved to myself that I am on an upward trend, performance-wise, I am trying to keep following this trend, to do all that I can to move on and keep aiming higher."AGERPRES(RO - author: Teodor Ciobanu, EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

EduMin Cimpeanu: We support UNESCO effort in ensuring equal access to education for all The President of the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, on Tuesday stated that the institution he represents supports the UNESCO effort to ensure equal access to education for all, as a means of developing a democratic society, an inclusive one. (...)

HealthMin Mihaila proposes series of measures to speed up the anti-COVID vaccination campaign: Rewards for the vaccinated, restrictions for unvaccinated The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, on Tuesday stated that she proposed, during the meeting of the governing coalition, a series of measures to speed up the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, among which she proposed a reward for those who get the vaccine and also restrictions for the (...)

CNCAV: 15,904 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs A total of 15,904 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,704 representing the first dose and 5,200 the second dose, according to a report the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities (...)

Rosia Montana mining landscape included to the UNESCO World Heritage List The Rosia Montana mining landscape was included on Tuesday on the World Heritage List, as well as in the List of World Heritage in Danger, precisely on the day when Romania celebrated 65 years since joining UNESCO. The decision , taken by consensus by the World Heritage Committee at its... The (...)

HealthMin Mihaila: I have proposed coalition partners a series of measures to speed up vaccination campaign The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, on Tuesday stated that she proposed, during the meeting of the governing coalition, a series of measures to speed up the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, among which she proposed a reward for those who get the vaccine and also restrictions for the (...)

Leroy Merlin's Entire Portfolio Of Products Available Online French do-it-yourself retailer Leroy Merlin on Tuesday said that, starting July 2021, its entire portfolio of products is available in the online store, with delivery countrywide.

Gheorghita: Vaccination coverage rate accounts for about 30pct at national level The vaccination coverage rate at national level is currently about 30pct, almost 48pct in Bucharest, followed by Cluj County, with almost 44pct, head of CNCAV (National Committee Coordinating Vaccination Activities against COVID-19), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday. “In terms of the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |