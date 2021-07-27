OG 2020 - Robert Glinta: Tehnically and tactically it is most I could offer at this moment



AGERPRES special correspondent, Teodor Ciobanu, reports: Swimmer Robert Glinta finished the 100 meter backstroke, within the Tokyo Olympic Games, on 8th place, but was pleased that he gave it all he had and achieved a better time than in the semifinals and series. "It was an extremely exhausting final, but all races are like this, it is about giving all you've got, of finishing with no resources. I gave it everything I had today and that is why I am so exhausted. In the end it was a better race than during the semifinals and qualifiers, that is gratifying and my time was not far away from my own personal and national record. From a technical and tactical point of view, I executed a very good race and I do not believe that at this level I could have done anything to achieve a better result. This was my level for this competition and I am glad that I could execute it at maximum capacity and under these circumstances," Robert Glinta declared, after the final he participated in on Tuesday morning at Aquatics Centre in Tokyo. Glinta explained that his plan was to start the race strong and to unleash his qualities, but he could not keep to it. He was the 4th after the first pool and the 8th in the final. On the other hand, Glinta is awaiting the eventual placing of the 50 meter events in the Paris Games, in three years: "I am ready for the 50 meter backstroke, I am double European runner-up, after Russian Kolesnikov, who is the record holder for this event. From what I heard about Paris 2024, the 50 meter events will be added. I am quite speedy and a sprinter of the sorts, so I am definitely eyeing the 50 meter events. I most certainly did not reach the peak of my career and I believe that there are some things that we must learn, to adapt in order to make it and increase our own performance. In the last year I proved to myself that I am on an upward trend, performance-wise, I am trying to keep following this trend, to do all that I can to move on and keep aiming higher."AGERPRES(RO - author: Teodor Ciobanu, EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)