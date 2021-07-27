 
Romaniapress.com

July 27, 2021

OG 2020 - David Popovici: I don't believe I lost medal, I believe I won 4th place
Jul 27, 2021

OG 2020 - David Popovici: I don't believe I lost medal, I believe I won 4th place.

AGERPRES special correspondent Teodor Ciobanu reports: Fourth place in the 200 m freestyle event, at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, is an excellent result for a 16 year old swimmer, David Popovici, who has all the qualities of becoming a superstar at the pool, but yet there remains a shadow of regret that he did not profit from the opportunity and didn't take a bronze medal for only 2/100. David Popovici, who finished fourth in the Olympic final for 200m freestyle, joked about the very little difference between three and fourth and said he has no regret for missing the Olympic medal. "I expect the coach to reproach me, I can't be anything but glad and he will be glad too, I'm sure. My initial purpose was not to get a medal, it was to win as much experience as possible, to show all of them what level I can bring to the crawl. I don't believe I lost the medal, I believe I won fourth place," said David Popovici at the mixed area after the 200m freestyle final. Swimming has contributed to Romania's track record at the Olympic games a number of nine medals, of which three gold, two silver and four bronze. The last Olympic medals taken by Romanian swimmers come from the Olympic Games of 2004 in Athens, when Alina Potec obtained gold at 200 m freestyle, and Razvan Ionut Florea took bronze at 200m backstroke. He remained the only male to have taken a podium up to now in the Olympic Games. Since 1952, since our first participation in the Olympic swimming competition, Romania's representatives missed only two editions of the Olympic Games, in 1964 and in 1976.AGERPRES(RO - author: Teodor Ciobanu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

EduMin Cimpeanu: We support UNESCO effort in ensuring equal access to education for all The President of the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, on Tuesday stated that the institution he represents supports the UNESCO effort to ensure equal access to education for all, as a means of developing a democratic society, an inclusive one. (...)

HealthMin Mihaila proposes series of measures to speed up the anti-COVID vaccination campaign: Rewards for the vaccinated, restrictions for unvaccinated The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, on Tuesday stated that she proposed, during the meeting of the governing coalition, a series of measures to speed up the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, among which she proposed a reward for those who get the vaccine and also restrictions for the (...)

CNCAV: 15,904 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs A total of 15,904 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,704 representing the first dose and 5,200 the second dose, according to a report the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities (...)

Rosia Montana mining landscape included to the UNESCO World Heritage List The Rosia Montana mining landscape was included on Tuesday on the World Heritage List, as well as in the List of World Heritage in Danger, precisely on the day when Romania celebrated 65 years since joining UNESCO. The decision , taken by consensus by the World Heritage Committee at its... The (...)

HealthMin Mihaila: I have proposed coalition partners a series of measures to speed up vaccination campaign The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, on Tuesday stated that she proposed, during the meeting of the governing coalition, a series of measures to speed up the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, among which she proposed a reward for those who get the vaccine and also restrictions for the (...)

Leroy Merlin's Entire Portfolio Of Products Available Online French do-it-yourself retailer Leroy Merlin on Tuesday said that, starting July 2021, its entire portfolio of products is available in the online store, with delivery countrywide.

Gheorghita: Vaccination coverage rate accounts for about 30pct at national level The vaccination coverage rate at national level is currently about 30pct, almost 48pct in Bucharest, followed by Cluj County, with almost 44pct, head of CNCAV (National Committee Coordinating Vaccination Activities against COVID-19), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday. “In terms of the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |