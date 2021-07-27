Dacia Resumes Production Halts Due to Microchip Shortage, Ford Returns to Working in Three Shifts

Dacia Resumes Production Halts Due to Microchip Shortage, Ford Returns to Working in Three Shifts. Dacia and Ford continue to adjust production depending on the electronic components delivered by suppliers, but the shortage might worsen in the second half due to the rising demand and limited supply of microchips. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]