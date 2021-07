Linde Gaz Romania Posts 8.5% Rise in Net Profit to RON163.8M in 2020

Linde Gaz Romania Posts 8.5% Rise in Net Profit to RON163.8M in 2020. Linde Gaz Romania, the local subsidiary of the Linde Plc. group, the largest supplier of industrial gasses in the world, posted RON660.9 million (EUR137.1 million) revenue, 3% lower than the RON683 million (about EUR144 million) of 2019, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]