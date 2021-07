Municipal waste collection scandal in Bucharest continues in court

Municipal waste collection scandal in Bucharest continues in court. The mayor of Bucharest's District 1, Clotilde Armand, obtained the approval for the state of emergency from the local Government’s representative (prefect) at the end of last week, hired another municipal solid waste collection company for the short term, and plans to ask again in court the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]