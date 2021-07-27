Romanian CFA analysts expect public debt to GDP ratio at only 52% by mid-2022

Romanian CFA analysts expect public debt to GDP ratio at only 52% by mid-2022. The macroeconomic confidence index compiled by the Romanian CFA Society based on a poll among its members increased in June compared to May with both current and expectations elements marking higher values, to 76.2 points on a 0-100 scale with 50 points standing for a balanced assessment. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]