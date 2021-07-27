CEC Bank focuses on mortgage lending and reports ‘above-target’ H1 profit

CEC Bank focuses on mortgage lending and reports ‘above-target’ H1 profit. Romanian state-owned CEC Bank reports “above target” net profit of RON 208 mln (EUR 42.4 mln) in H1, 13% higher compared to the same period last year. Its assets rose by 7.7% year-to-date to RON 44.4 bln (over EUR 9.0 bln). This results in an annualized return on assets of 0.94%, which is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]