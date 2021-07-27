One United Properties borrows EUR 78 mln from three banks to develop One Cotroceni Park

One United Properties borrows EUR 78 mln from three banks to develop One Cotroceni Park. One United Properties (ONE), a mixed-use real estate developer listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announces entering into a financing agreement for up to EUR 78 mln for the office component at One Cotroceni Park project. The financing is provided to One Cotroceni Park Office(some EUR 40 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]