Romanian PM Citu begins budget revision starting from H1 execution

Romanian PM Citu begins budget revision starting from H1 execution. Romania's prime minister Florin Citu said that the budget revision would be based on the budget execution at the ministry level for the first half of the year, with the default revision to reflect the deviation from the target, News.ro reported. Notably, the H1 budget execution should have been (...)