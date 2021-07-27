Immofinanz adds Italy as a new market to its successful European STOP SHOP retail park portfolio

With market entry in Italy, IMMOFINANZ now operates more than 100 STOP SHOP retail parks in ten European countries Ten Italian STOP SHOP locations with a total investment volume of roughly EUR 250 million are planned by 2024 The acquisition of a fully occupied retail park with approx. 27,000