PwC CEO survey Romania 2021: Hiring intention at the lowest point of the last 7 years

PwC CEO survey Romania 2021: Hiring intention at the lowest point of the last 7 years. Less than half (46%) of all CEOs in Romania foresee an increase in the number of employees for the next 12 months, while the ratio of company leaders who intend to make several hirings has gone down to the minimum of the last 7 years, according to a report from... The post PwC CEO survey (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]