Hiring intention, at lowest point in last 7 years. Less than half (46%) of all CEOs in Romania foresee an increase in the number of employees for the next 12 months, while the ratio of company leaders who intend to make several hirings has gone down to the minimum of the last 7 years, according to a report from PwC CEO Survey Romania 2021. "Less than half (46%) of all CEOs in Romania foresee an increase of the number of employees in the next 12 months, according to the data from the PwC CEO Survey Romania 2021. The ratio of company leaders that intend to make several hirings has gone down, thus, to the lowest point of the last 7 years, after going up to 61% in 2017 and capped at 53% between 2018 and 2020. In a more far away time horizon, optimism makes a comeback and 80% of Romanian CEOs estimate that they will have more employees in the next 3 years. The percentage is significantly above the level of Central and Eastern Europe countries, where roughly two thirds of respondents share the same opinion," according to the quoted source. Dinu Bumbacea, Country Managing Partner PwC Romania explained, in context, that keeping employees was a priority since the sanitary crisis kicked off for all companies and even if some sectors had great losses and had to let go to a part of their employees, other sectors, such as courier or shipping, have gone up and attracted from the work force which was made redundant. "Thus there was a redistribution in the economy and we see that the number of employees in Romania has remained constant, to around 5.6 million people. We observe this trend in the answers which the CEOs have answered in our survey: 30% reduced the number of employees, while 30% managed to add to the number, and 40% maintained. Although many Romanians are reluctant regarding the new hirings because of the uncertainty and difficulties they met in the last year and a half, business leaders are confident in the future," Dinu Bumbacea declared. According to the study, Romanian business leaders are less preoccupied by aspects regarding identifying and preparing future leaders (16%) or diversity and inclusion (7%).