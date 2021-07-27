|
Investment Funds Cashed Just EUR44M From Selling Eight Companies In Romania In 2020
Jul 27, 2021
Investment Funds Cashed Just EUR44M From Selling Eight Companies In Romania In 2020.
Investment funds cashed just EUR44 million in 2020 from the exits conducted in Romania, the lowest amount since 2014, per data from the Invest Europe-EDC reports drawn up in partnership with law firm Gide.
