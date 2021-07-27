Romania’s Roșia Montană mining landscape added to UNESCO’s world heritage list

Romania's Roșia Montană mining landscape added to UNESCO's world heritage list. The historic site of Roșia Montană, a gold mining site dating back to the period of the Roman Empire, was included on UNESCO's world heritage list. The site was also added to the list of world heritage in danger. 🔴 BREAKING! Just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List & World Heritage