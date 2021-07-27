Rosia Montana on World Heritage List - Miculescu: We will try to get more wins



Rosia Montana on World Heritage List - Miculescu: We will try to get more wins.

Romania's ambassador to UNESCO Simona Miculescu says that the inclusion of the Rosia Montana Mining Landscape on the World Heritage List on the very day when Romania celebrates 65 years since joining this organisation is a double celebration. "As we anticipated, we have a double celebration today! The Rosia Montana mining landscape was included today on the World Heritage List, as well as in the List of World Heritage in Danger, precisely on the day when Romania celebrates 65 years since joining UNESCO! Wonderful coincidence! What an exciting and beautiful day! We thank all those who have contributed, over the years, to this double celebration! We also thank all those who celebrate with us today! We will continue to promote Romania's interests with passion and devotion. In this prestigious international arena we will try to score increasingly more wins!," Miculescu wrote on Facebook. The Rosia Montana Mining Landscape was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Tuesday. The decision was taken by consensus by the World Heritage Committee at its 44th extended session in Fouzhou, China. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)