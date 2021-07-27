Iohannis: Sustainable development must turn Rosia Montana into heritage capitalization model

Iohannis: Sustainable development must turn Rosia Montana into heritage capitalization model. President Klaus Iohannis welcomed today the inclusion of the Rosia Montana historic mining site to the UNESCO World Heritage List. "I welcome the inclusion of the Rosia Montana mining cultural landscape into the world heritage! Through the combined efforts of the authorities and experts, Rosia Montana must become a model of heritage capitalization through sustainable development of the area," the head of the state wrote on Facebook. The World Cultural Heritage Committee decided on Tuesday to add the Rosia Montana site to the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List.