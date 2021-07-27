Rosia Montana on UNESCO World Heritage List / Ciolos: I couldn't have received a better gift on my birthday

Rosia Montana on UNESCO World Heritage List / Ciolos: I couldn't have received a better gift on my birthday. MEP Dacian Ciolos, Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity (USR PLUS) alliance co-chairman, says the inclusion of the site at Rosia Montana in the UNESCO World Heritage List represents "a unique chance to sustainable development." "Rosia Montana has become a UNESCO World Heritage Site today. It is great news and there could not have been a better gift to enjoy my birthday. The Rosia Montana community, which I know, have deserved this chance a long time, because the people there, but also other civic organisations in the country have fought for years for this recognition, it is a unique chance for sustainable development, a chance that I hope we can fully exploit. It is the victory of all those who, through their civic involvement, saved one of the most precious treasures of the ancient history of the Romanians, but beyond the prestige of being part of the UNESCO Heritage, it is, first of all, to find economic and social solutions, viable and sustainable, for tourist development. All this, based on the profile of the area, will bring prosperity to the people of the region. Congratulations to all those who believed in this opportunity and who made possible the moment today," Ciolos wrote on Tuesday on Facebook. Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna also expressed joy that the site "has finally gained international recognition." "We have been fighting for years to protect the history and environment of Rosia Montana, and today we received great news. We have actively supported the Rosia Montana file at UNESCO from the beginning and I am glad that this site has managed to finally achieve international recognition. There is a huge chance for heritage development and - at the same time - heritage conservation. Now it will be much easier to access funding for heritage protection and investment in economic activities that enhance Roman galleries and the local mining landscape. (...) Rosia Montana is a major victory of the new political generation," Barna also wrote on Facebook. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]