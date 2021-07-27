Three deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,273

Three deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,273. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday that three deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours. The people who died - two men and one woman - were admitted to hospitals in Iasi, Valcea and Bucuresti, one in the 40-49 years old and two in the 70-79 years old categories. All three patients had comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, as many as 34,273 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]