ZebraPay Finances Its Local And Global Expansion With Funds Raised On Capital Market

ZebraPay Finances Its Local And Global Expansion With Funds Raised On Capital Market. Zebra Pay, the leader of the local ATM market, with over 5,700 SelfPay payment stations nationwide, has listed bonds worth EUR3 million on Tuesday (July 27). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]