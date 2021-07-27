JLL Appoints Silviana Petre Badea As Deputy Head Of CEE Capital Markets

JLL Appoints Silviana Petre Badea As Deputy Head Of CEE Capital Markets. Silviana Petre Badea, managing director of real estate consulting firm JLL Romania, has been appointed Deputy Head of CEE Capital Markets, while continuing her role as country head of Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]