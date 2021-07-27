Western RO: Ikea appoints market manager for Timișoara

Western RO: Ikea appoints market manager for Timișoara. Furniture and home accessories retailer Ikea appointed Nicoletta Muscinelli as market manager for Timișoara, the company announced. She will coordinate the activity of the store the Swedish retailer is scheduled to open in Timișoara and represent the company’s retail operations in western (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]