July 27, 2021

INSP: Five deaths recorded in persons confirmed to have SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, all unvaccinated
The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) on Tuesday informs that, as of July 25, 1,860 cases of infections with variants of the SARS-CoV-2 that are more worrying have been confirmed, of which 1,699 were cases of infections with the Alpha variant, 11 with Beta, 23 with Gamma and 127 with Delta. On July 25, the confirmation rate with worrying variants was 76pct, INSP states, in a note on its website. According to INSP, at this point, "there is no evidence of sustained community transmission, at the national level, of the Delta variant." On July 25, 2,459 sequencings were reported to the INSP - CNSCBT (National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control). The seven laboratories that reported these results are the Cantacuzino Institute, the "Prof. Dr. Matei Bals" Institute, MedLife, the "Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava, the "Stefan S. Nicolau" Institute of Virology, the CRGM of SCJU Craiova and "Pro Vitam" Sfantu Gheorghe. Also, 35 confirmed deaths because of an infection with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern were recorded and reported to the INSP - CNSCBT, of which 27 were cases of infections with the Alpha variant, three with the Gamma variant, and five with Delta variant. According to INSP, until July 25, 127 cases of infection with the Delta variant were confirmed: 50pct (64 cases) are in 28 outbreaks, of which 22 family outbreaks (36 cases) and six community outbreaks (28 cases) in the Arges (4), Bacau (1), Brasov (1), Dolj (5), Ilfov (4), Iasi (5), Olt (1), Teleorman (1) counties and Bucharest (6). Of the outbreaks, five were historically mentioned in India (3), Finland (1), and Turkey (1), according to the INSP. Also, according to the same source, out of the 127 cases confirmed with the Delta variant, 15 (12pct) had been vaccinated against COVID (two incomplete and 13 complete). The five deaths in Delta confirmed cases occurred in people not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 . AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

