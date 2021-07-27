Digi Signs Two Contracts Worth EUR232M With Syndicate Of Banks For Working Capital, Investments

Digi Signs Two Contracts Worth EUR232M With Syndicate Of Banks For Working Capital, Investments. Digi Communications (DIGI.RO), a telecommunications operator listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and held by billionaire Zoltan Teszari from Oradea, said Tuesday in a stock market report that its subsidiaries in Romania and Spain concluded contracts worth a total EUR232 million with a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]