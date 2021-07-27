CNCAV: 15,904 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs

CNCAV: 15,904 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs. A total of 15,904 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,704 representing the first dose and 5,200 the second dose, according to a report the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) released on Tuesday. As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,348,582 doses have been administered to 4,961,855 people, of whom 4,811,004 have received both doses. In the past 24 hours, six general side effects were reported. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,782 aide effects recorded to COVID vaccines, 1,799 local and 14,983 systemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]