Romania’s public deficit nears 3% of GDP in Jan-Jun

Romania’s public deficit nears 3% of GDP in Jan-Jun. The general government deficit in Romania narrowed by 25% to RON 33.8 bln (EUR 6.86 bln) in January-June this year compared to RON 45.2 bln in the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance announced. The public deficit thus neared 3.0% of the year’s projected GDP, significantly below the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]