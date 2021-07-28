OG 2020 - Romania, gold in Tokyo in women's double sculls

OG 2020 - Romania, gold in Tokyo in women's double sculls. Romania took its first gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, on Wednesday, in rowing, in women's double sculls, through Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, who have won outright Final A at the Sea Forest Waterway. Bodnar and Radis, world vice champions (2019, Linz), led the race from start to end, winning with the time of 6 min 41 sec 03/100, setting the best Olympic time as well. The previous performance was of Great Britain (6:44.33) and was set in 2012 in London. The two Romanians, at their first Olympic performance, are twice European champions in the event (Poznan 2020, Varese 2021). Bodnar and Radis (flag bearer at the opening ceremony in Tokyo) brought the 20th gold medal of Romanian rowing at the Olympic Games. Romania took another 19 medals at the Olympic Games, 10 silvers and 9 bronze.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]