Romania’s Wheat, Barley and Rapeseed Yield Per Hectare Reaches Ten-Year Peak. Fall crops – wheat, barley and rapeseed, have been harvested 60% to 90% and the average yield per hectare is the highest in a decade, Agriculture Ministry preliminary data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]