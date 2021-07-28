Romanian online recruiting platform BestJobs lists EUR 3.4 mln bonds at BVB

Romanian online recruiting platform BestJobs lists EUR 3.4 mln bonds at BVB. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the bonds of BestJobs, one of the main online recruitment platforms in Romania, will be traded starting July 28 on its Multilateral Trading System. The company carried out a private placement for bonds between May 6 and May 17, 2021. It issued (...)