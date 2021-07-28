 
Romaniapress.com

July 28, 2021

OMV Petrom posts rising net profit by 13%, to 980 million RON, after H1
Jul 28, 2021

OMV Petrom posts rising net profit by 13%, to 980 million RON, after H1.

OMV Petrom has ended its first semeter of this year with a net profit of 980 million RON, rising by 13% in comparison with the similar period of last year, according to the data sent on Wednesday by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The income value of consolidated sales, worth 10.126 billion RON, has gone up slightly, by 1%, in comparison with the period of January - June 2020, mainly due to the better market prices for oil and electricity products, compensating the smaller volume of sales of gas and electricity. Downstream Oil sales represented 77% of total consolidated income, the Downstream Gas sales represented 21%, and Upstream 1% (sales from Upstream being, mostly, sales within the Group, not third parties). Investments summed up 1.208 billion RON during the mentioned period, smaller by 23% from the first semester of last year and were directed, mostly, towards the Upstream segment (993 million RON). Equity has gone down to 32.352 billion RON on June 30, 2021, in comparison with 33.071 billion RON on December 31, 2020, mainly due to the dividends distributes for the 2020 financial year, partially compensated by the net profit generated during the current period. The equity total indicator of the Group's total assets was 69% on June 30, 2021, at the same level when comparing with December 31, 2020. At the end of June, this year, OMV Petrom had 8747 employees, down by 27% from the similar month of last year.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Top 20 Landowners Own 2.5% of Romania's Arable Land More than 20 owners of land own 248,683 hectares or 2.5% of Romania’s arable land, Romania’s Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) data show.

Dalli Detergent Plant in Timisoara Sees EUR90M Revenue in 2020 Dalli Production Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Dalli group, which owns a detergent plant in Timisoara, posted more than RON434.3 million (more than EUR90 million) revenue in 2020, an increase of about 12% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data (...)

Moto: Briton Graham Jarvis, leader at Red Bull Romaniacs after first stage Briton Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) won, on Wednesday, the first stage of the hard enduro rally Red Bull Romaniacs, now at its 18th edition - Vertical Madness Reloaded, and is leader in the Gold class. Jarvis, who has six titles in the most difficult hard enduro rally in the world, was clocked in (...)

OG 2020 - Rowing: Romania conquers silver medal in men's coxless pair race Romania has conquered the silver medals in the men's coxless pair race, on Thursday, during the Tokyo Olympic Games, through Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa. The Romanians were timed with 6 minutes 16 seconds 58/100, being overtaken by the Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic, 6 min (...)

OG 2020 - Romania's women coxless pair takes 3rd place in Final B AGERPRES special correspondent, Teodor Ciobanu, reports: Romanian rowers Adriana Ailincai and Iuliana Buhus have taken third place in Final B of the women's coxless pair event which took place, on Thursday, during the Tokyo Olympic Games, as well as 9th place overall in the event. In Final B, (...)

President Iohannis: Romania must be prepared for 4th wave of COVID-19 pandemic; I urge everyone to vaccinate Romania must be prepared to deal with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the "safest" way to slow it down is vaccination, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. "This virus that we have been facing for so many months has made and continues to make victims. (...)

European Commission Approves Acquisition of Former Romtelecom by Orange The European Commission on Wednesday approved the deal that changes the telecom market in Romania, the acquisition of Telekom’s fixed services division – formerly Romtelecom, by Orange, which will thus become a giant with fixed and mobile operations and almost EUR2 billion annual (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |