BestJobs Bonds Worth EUR3.3M Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange

BestJobs Bonds Worth EUR3.3M Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange. BestJobs Recrutare SA, the company that manages job recruitment platform BestJobs, debuted Wednesday (July 28, 2021) with its first bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The EUR3.3 million worth bonds are traded on the Multilateral Trading System of the stock exchange, under the ticker symbol (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]