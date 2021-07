Transgaz Appoints Ion Sterian As Director General, Marius Vasile Lupean As Chief Financial Officer

Transgaz Appoints Ion Sterian As Director General, Marius Vasile Lupean As Chief Financial Officer. The Board of Directors of Romanian state-owned gas natural transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) has appointed Ion Sterian to the position of General Manager and Marius Vasile Lupean to the position of Chief Financial Officer (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]