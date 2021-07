Olympic rowing: Romanian athletes win gold and silver medals in Tokyo

Olympic rowing: Romanian athletes win gold and silver medals in Tokyo. Romanian athletes Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis have scored a great victory on July 28, as they won the first rowing gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in women's double sculls. According to the official press release, "the 22-year-old rowers led from the start and were never (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]